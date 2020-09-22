Dodson posted eight tackles and two passes defensed and played all but one defensive snap in Buffalo's win over Miami in Week 2.

The reserve linebacker started in the middle in place of starter Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and certainly didn't disappoint. The coaches pointed out how well Dodson played, and he'll certainly be given the same role in Week 3 if Edmunds can't return from his injury. Even when the latter returns to action, Dodson has probably earned himself a few more looks in certain defensive packages.