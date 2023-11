Dodson recorded seven tackles (six solo) including a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 32-6 win versus the Jets.

The highlight of Dodson's day came when he punched the football out of the arms of Garrett Wilson and created a turnover for the first time this season. He's firmly on the IDP radar for the remainder of the year, especially so when the Bills travel to take on a run-heavy Philadelphia team in Week 12.