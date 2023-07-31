Dodson seems to be part of a three-way competition for the starting middle linebacker job following the free-agent departure of Tremaine Edmunds, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Veteran A.J. Klein seems to be more an insurance policy should one of his younger teammates not work out for such a key role, and Klein looks like he'll see his time on the outside. That leaves Dodson to compete with second-year players Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector for the starting Mike job, so Dodson may have the upper hand based on experience alone. Of course, the Bills could just mix and match with their defensive packages, but head coach Sean McDermott's history is to have a quarterback running the defense, for example Edmunds or Luke Kuechly. If someone does win the job outright, there are plenty of tackles to be put up at that spot.