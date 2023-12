Dodson recorded eight tackles (four solo), including a half-sack, in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.

Dodson was able to reach eight stops for the second straight week, even getting to quarterback Dak Prescott. The linebacker has had an impressive 2023 campaign so far, compiling 63 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 14 contests.