Dodson recorded eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

Dodson was a busy man in Week 14, compiling his second highest tackle total of the year. The linebacker has stepped into a larger role in 2023, already producing a career-high 55 takedowns, including a sack, while also adding two pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 13 games so far.