Bills general manager Brandon Beane mentioned Dodson by name Tuesday when discussing possible replacements for the vacant starting middle linebacker job following the departure of long-time starter Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports. "I think we got some young guys that have waited their turn and their opportunity," Beane said. "Let's start with Tyrel Dodson who has been here for a while in our system and knows it. I think he filled in admirably when Tremaine missed time. And so, I think he'll have that opportunity."

The Bills still have time to bring someone in via free agency or the upcoming draft, but for now it looks like a four-way competition for the job between Dodson, A.J. Klein, Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector. Dodson -- who posted 32 tackles and a sack last season and served as the primary fill-in in for Edmunds when he was hurt -- and Klein offer more experience than the other two teammates, who were both rookies last season.