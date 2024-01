Dodson (shoulder) is inactive for Monday's wild-card round game against the Steelers, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Dodson, who was limited in practice Friday, approached the contest listed as questionable, but he'll sit this one out and target a potential return to action in the divisional round of the playoffs, should the Bills advance. In his absence Monday, look for Baylon Spector to see added linebacker snaps versus Pittsburgh.