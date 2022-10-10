Dodson recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and one sack during Sunday's 38-3 victory over the Steelers.

Dodson started Sunday's contest against Pittsburgh in place of Tremaine Edmunds, who was ruled out for the game with a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old played 84 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps and also surpassed his previous career-best tackling performance, which was seven stops in Week 5 of 2020. If Edmunds misses additional time, Dodson would again be the prime beneficiary for extra playing time. The Bills head to Kansas City in Week 6 for what should be another instant classic.