Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Dodson's teammate Terrel Bernard will start in Week 1 at the Jets, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.

Dodson was the early favorite for the starting middle linebacker job, a role left vacant by the free-agent departure of long-time starter Tremaine Edmunds. This development doesn't mean Dodson won't see the field, but unless he's seeing action on defense the majority of the time, he won't have IDP value to begin the season.