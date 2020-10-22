site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-tyrel-dodson-no-practice-yet-this-week | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: No practice yet this week
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dodson, who suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's loss to the Chiefs, missed practice for the second straight day Thursday.
Dodson seems like a long shot to return Sunday against the Jets, though at least the Bills could get starter Matt Milano back after the latter practiced on a limited basis the past two days.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about tonight's game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read