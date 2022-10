Dodson is starting in Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

With Tremaine Edmunds out with a hamstring injury, Dodson is officially taking over a more prominent linebacker role for Week 5. The 24-year-old has logged 26 tackles (17 solo), one sack and one pass breakup through his first four games of the 2022 campaign.