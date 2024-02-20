Dodson played in all 17 games of the regular season for Buffalo, logging 74 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The fourth-year player out of Texas A&M became a full-time starter for the Bills and posted more defensive snaps (519) than in all three of his previous seasons combined. Dodson in only the third-best linebacker on the team, as he sits behind Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard in terms of productivity. Rookie Dorian Williams -- plus whoever the Bills might bring in during the draft or via free agency -- could have an angle to Dodson's starting role in 2024, but he did enough in 2023 that someone is going to have to take the job from him.