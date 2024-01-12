Dodson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Steelers, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Dodson's set to be a limited participant once again in practice Friday. He was unable to return to the regular-season finale against the Dolphins after injuring his shoulder in the first half. If the starting linebacker is unable to play Sunday, Tyler Matakevich could take on a larger role in a game that may feature plenty of running plays with winter weather in the forecast.