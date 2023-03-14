site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Re-ups with Bills on one-year deal
RotoWire Staff
Dodson and the Bills agreed to terms on a one-year contract Tuesday, the team announced.
Dodson was set to be a restricted free agent and will be back with the Bills for 2023 after playing 21 percent of the defensive snaps last season while starring on special teams.
