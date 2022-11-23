Dodson logged 13 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 31-23 win over the Browns.
Dodson recorded a new career high in tackles while starting in place of injured middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) for the second game this season. The 24-year-old backup previously recorded a career-best 11-tackle outing in his Week 5 start, though he wound up playing 100 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps for the first time during this win over Cleveland. With Edmunds sidelined for each of Buffalo's first two practices Week 12, Dodson should once again see significant usage against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.