Dodson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Dodson sustained a shoulder injury in the Bills' Week 18 win that held him out of the team's wild-card affair, but it seems as if he's got a shot at playing in the divisional round after beginning the week with two limited practice sessions. The 25-year-old is expected to carry an injury designation into Sunday's outing unless he's able to practice in full Friday.