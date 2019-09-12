Dodson will be suspended for six games for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dodson was arrested on domestic violence and disorderly conduct charges for an alleged incident involving his girlfriend in May. The linebacker ended up accepting a plea deal for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, but there were no additional charges for domestic violence or anything else. If the Bills elect to keep the reserve player in the fold, he'll be eligible to return for the team's Week 9 contest.