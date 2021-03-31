Adams signed a contract with the Bills on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Adams enjoyed a breakout in 2020 after Benardrick McKinney's season-ending shoulder injury thrust him into the starting lineup Week 4. While playing a near every-down role through the final 12 games of the year, Adams managed to end his third season with the Texans with a career-best 125 tackles (76 solo) plus two sacks and four pass breakups. Adams should get every chance to earn a consistent role in Buffalo, but he's unlikely to repeat every-down usage going forward. In that case he won't be a lock for high-end fantasy production in IDP formats.
More News
-
Texans' Tyrell Adams: Well positioned for free agency•
-
Texans' Tyrell Adams: Records sack in loss•
-
Texans' Tyrell Adams: Leads in tackles again•
-
Texans' Tyrell Adams: Leading tackler in win•
-
Texans' Tyrell Adams: Second-leading tackler in loss•
-
Texans' Tyrell Adams: Records double-digit stops•