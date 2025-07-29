Shavers is only expected to miss a few days after injuring his ankle Sunday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Though the wide receiver had to be carted off the field, his injury did not appear to be serious even shortly after it happened, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. Shavers spent the 2024 campaign on the Bills' practice squad and earned a reserve/future contract in January. He was elevated for three games last year, seeing 32 offensive snaps and 10 special-teams snaps.