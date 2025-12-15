Shavers played 34 of the Bills' 67 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted during Sunday's 35-31 win over the Patriots.

The San Diego State product has now gone without a target in three of the Bills last four games. However, he still played the third-most offensive snaps amongst Buffalo wideouts during Sunday's loss, trailing Khalil Shakir (45) and Keon Coleman (38). Expect Shavers to continue playing a depth role in the Bills' receiving corps in the Week 16 matchup against the Browns.