Shavers caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Chiefs.

With Joshua Palmer (knee) sidelined for the second consecutive game Sunday, Shavers had another expanded role, playing nearly half of the Bills' offensive snaps (45 percent). However, this didn't translate to production, as he was targeted just once and finished as Buffalo's ninth-leading receiver in Week 9. Expect the San Diego State product to continue playing a depth role in the Bills' WR room heading into the Week 10 divisional matchup against the Dolphins.