Shavers caught one of two targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

Shavers recorded the third-most receiving yards on the Bills' during Sunday's win and has now played at least 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps in four consecutive contests. In 15 appearances this season, the San Diego State product has caught 13 of 20 targets for 209 yards and one touchdown. He's expected to remain one of Buffalo's top wideouts in the Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.