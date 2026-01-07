Shavers did not see a target while logging four offensive snaps in Sunday's 35-8 win over the Jets.

The Bills limited or held out many of their primary players ahead of the postseason, but that doesn't necessarily explain Shavers' decreased usage. All of Gabe Davis (70 offensive snaps), Joshua Palmer (63) and Keon Coleman (61) were on the field plenty, and Shavers has recently been jockeying with Davis and Palmer (along with Brandin Cooks) for wideout snaps behind Khalil Shakir, who dressed but didn't play Sunday. It's also telling that Shavers was asked to play his usual role on special teams, logging 12 snaps as part of that unit. Whatever the case may be, Shavers figures to still be part of the wideout rotation in the postseason, but it will be hard for fantasy managers to count on him for output, especially considering that he hasn't managed more than two catches or 36 receiving yards in a game since Week 11.