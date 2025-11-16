Shavers caught four of five targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers.

Shavers was thrust into a more significant role with Keon Coleman (coach's decision) unavailable in Week 11, making the most of his opportunities. The wideout led the team in catches and receiving yards, most notably notching a 43-yard score in the second quarter. Shavers will likely see a drop in usage with the return of Coleman in Week 12, but it's possible that he's earned more snaps on offense moving forward.