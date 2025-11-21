Shavers wasn't targeted in Thursday's 23-19 loss to the Texans.

Shavers played 39 percent of snaps on offense, which was the lowest share among Buffalo's five active wide receivers Thursday. That group didn't include Keon Coleman (coach's decision) for a second consecutive game. Shavers has flashed some big-play ability, but his floor remains low as a depth piece in a Bills offense that has found more success on the ground than through the air lately.