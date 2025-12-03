Shavers failed to record a single target in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Bills.

Shavers led all Bills wide receivers in offensive snaps, handling a 61 percent snap share Sunday. Despite seeing his highest snap share of the season, the 26-year-old wideout was a complete non-factor in the Bills passing game against the Steelers. Shavers has not been targeted in the past two contests, all but removing him from fantasy consideration as the season winds down. Shavers will look to get something going in Week 14 when the Bills host the Bengals, but he'll be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.