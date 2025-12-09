Shavers caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals.

Shavers finished one offensive snap behind Gabe Davis (37) for the team lead at his position, but he was still limited to just one target in Week 14. Shavers has carved out a nice role for himself with Buffalo's offense, but Sunday's catch was his first since Week 11. The wideout will look to get more opportunities in the team's divisional battle with the Patriots in Week 15.