Shavers caught one of two targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 27-24 wild-card game win over the Jaguars.

Shavers returned to the game after having a knee injury checked out by trainers, but his only catch of the game came prior to the injury. The 26-year-old wide receiver has appeared in every game for the Bills since the start of the regular season. Barring a setback with his knee, Shavers will be available to fill his usual depth role on offense in the AFC divisional round Saturday at Denver.