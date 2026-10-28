The Bills designated Shavers (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, but he will not play against the Ravens on Sunday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Shavers has progressed enough in his recovery from a torn ACL to return to practice, and he was a limited participant in Wednesday's session. Shavers saw his role in the Bills' offense steadily increase over the course of the 2025 season before suffering his injury in the wild-card round against the Jaguars in January. His next opportunity to play is Week 9 against the Vikings on Monday, Nov. 9.