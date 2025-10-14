Shavers played 28 of the Bills' 57 snaps on offense and finished with three catches for 27 yards on five targets in Monday's 24-14 loss to the Falcons.

With two pass catchers in Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) and Dalton Kincaid (oblique) inactive for the Week 6 contest and with another in Joshua Palmer (ankle) exiting the contest early, Shavers benefited from an expanded profile in the Buffalo offense. The third-year wideout out of San Diego State hadn't taken the field for more than one-third of Buffalo's offensive plays in any of the first five weeks and drew a combined five targets over that stretch, but he logged nearly half of the snaps Monday and finished one behind Keon Coleman for the team lead in targets. Despite the modest spike in production, Shavers is likely to see his role get downsized if Buffalo is able to reclaim some health in its pass-catching corps coming out of a Week 7 bye.