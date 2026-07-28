Bills' Tyrell Shavers: Starts camp on PUP list

The Bills placed Shavers (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Shavers tore his ACL during the Bills' 27-24 win over the Jaguars in the 2025 wild-card round. Shavers played in all 17 regular-season games during the 2025 season, catching 15-of-23 targets for 245 yards and one touchdown. It remains to be seen where the 26-year-old fits into the 2026 Bills' offensive scheme, as Joshua Palmer is returning from an ankle issue, and the team drafted Skyler Bell in the fourth round of the 2026 draft.