Shavers caught two of four targets for 70 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Giants.

The undrafted free agent from 2023 continues to make a good impression, as he's been having a strong camp and led the team in receiving yardage Saturday, which included a 58-yard play where he got behind the defense and Mitchell Trubisky laid it in perfectly. Shavers may be on the roster bubble, but two players ahead of him in Khalil Shakir (ankle) and Curtis Samuel (hamstring) are hurt, so if the Bills end up keeping six receivers, Shavers may just make the final roster.