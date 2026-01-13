Head coach Sean McDermott announced Tuesday that Shavers sustained a torn ACL in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Jaguars in the wild-card round, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Buffalo will now be without two of its wideouts for the remainder of the playoffs, as Gabe Davis also suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's win. Buffalo is currently left with just Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman as its lone healthy receivers on the 53-man roster, though Curtis Samuel (elbow) was designated for return to practice Tuesday and could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game in Denver. Given the timing of Shavers' ACL tear, his recovery from surgery is likely to extend into the start of the 2026 season.