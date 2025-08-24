Shavers brought in two of three targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 23-19 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

The undrafted second-year pro put in a solid showing to close out preseason, recording a pair of catches for the third time in as many games. Shavers also got into the end zone for the first time this preseason via an 11-yard grab from Shane Buechele with just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter. The San Diego State product may have done enough to secure a spot on the latter portion of the Bills' wide receiver depth chart, potentially at the expense of Curtis Samuel (illness), with final roster cuts in coming days set to confirm or dispel that possibility.