Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Apparent passing TD overturned

Taylor completed 21 of 38 passes for 281 yards while rushing three times for 16 yards without a touchdown or turnover in Sunday's 37-16 loss to New England.

Buffalo converted its first four third-down plays during an eight-minute first drive, but Taylor took a sack in the red zone on the fifth so his team had to settle for a field goal. T-Mobile completed a 46-yard pass to Deonte Thompson on the next possession, which ended in a turnover on downs. He finally threw a touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin just before halftime, but it was overturned by officials in yet another questionable pro-Patriots decision. Even with this setback, the Bills could still end their 18-year playoff drought next week, as they're one of three teams with an 8-7 record (Titans, Chargers) currently tied for the second Wild Card spot behind the 9-6 Ravens.