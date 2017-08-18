Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Backed to start Week 1

According to coach Sean McDermott, Taylor is anticipated to start Week 1 of the regular season, Joe Buscaglia of ABC 7 Buffalo reports.

Taylor is coming off a poor, two-interception outing in Buffalo's preseason loss to the Eagles on Thursday, which raised some concerns going into this season. Although the Bills have been reluctant to embrace Taylor as their starting quarterback long-term, McDermott revealed he'll take the entirety of the first-team snaps in next weekend's dress rehearsal, when he'll ideally play a series into the third quarter. With that support, Taylor shouldn't be worried about his standing, yet he'll be focused on sharpening his performance to avoid any further questioning.