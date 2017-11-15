Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Benched for Week 11

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that Nathan Peterman would replace Taylor as the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

With the Bills dropping to 5-4 following back-to-back embarrassing losses to the Jets and Saints, McDermott has decided to shake things in an effort to preserve the team's narrow edge on the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Though Taylor's season-long numbers (10:3 TD:INT, 64 percent completion rate, 6.6 yards per attempt) haven't differed much on a per-game basis from what he posted over his 14 starts in 2016, the 28-year-old submitted his worst showing of the season in the Week 10 loss, completing just nine of 18 passes for 56 yards and an interception. The unproven Peterman will get at least one opportunity to see if he can provide better production behind center, but if he falters Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising if McDermott turned the reins of the offense back over to Taylor. Taylor's benching seemingly increases the odds that he'll be released this offseason, however, which would clear up $9.4 million in cap space for 2018.