Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Best fantasy game of 2017
Taylor completed 20 of 33 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. He also rushed six times for 53 yards.
The Bills, like most teams this season, rolled up yardage against the Bucs to the tune of 434 total yards. Taylor and the Bills still don't offer much of a passing attack, but at least the team got Jordan Matthews back Sunday following a short absence due to thumb surgery, plus newcomer Deonte Thompson offered a nice speed threat that Taylor put to good use (four catches for 107 yards). Taylor remains a middling option, but he continues to have a decent floor because of his rushing ability and ability to not turn the ball over.
