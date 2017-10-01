Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Biggest road win of career

Taylor completed 12 of 20 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's upset win over the Falcons. He ran seven times for 12 yards, and did not throw an interception.

This was the typical efficient performance Taylor has started to become known for. Unfortunately, not turning the ball over and making safe passes isn't all that friendly in the fantasy realm, and even though the Bills got a great win to move to a surprising 3-1, Taylor's rushing and passing totals didn't add up to much from a fantasy perspective. On the good side, he's playing well from a team point of view, so at least his job looks safe for the foreseeable future.