Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Biggest road win of career
Taylor completed 12 of 20 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's upset win over the Falcons. He ran seven times for 12 yards, and did not throw an interception.
This was the typical efficient performance Taylor has started to become known for. Unfortunately, not turning the ball over and making safe passes isn't all that friendly in the fantasy realm, and even though the Bills got a great win to move to a surprising 3-1, Taylor's rushing and passing totals didn't add up to much from a fantasy perspective. On the good side, he's playing well from a team point of view, so at least his job looks safe for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.