Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Carted off field with knee injury
Taylor was forced out of Sunday's game against the Patriots with a knee injury.
With Taylor sidelined for the remainder of Sunday's contest after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter, Nathan Peterman is in at QB for the Bills. Prior to his exit, Taylor had completed nine of 18 passes for 65 yards and a pick and ran three times for 32 yards.
