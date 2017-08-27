Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Diagnosed with concussion
Taylor was officially diagnosed with a concussion, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Taylor, who exited Friday's preseason game against the Ravens to be evaluated for a head injury, has entered concussion protocol and is questionable to be ready for Week 1. If he isn't ready in time, the Bills will likely be forced to start fifth-round rookie Nathan Peterman.
More News
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Under evaluation for concussion•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Backed to start Week 1•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still has job security•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Struggles through ugly night•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Familiarity out the window•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Plays three series in preseason opener•
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...