Play

Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Diagnosed with concussion

Taylor was officially diagnosed with a concussion, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Taylor, who exited Friday's preseason game against the Ravens to be evaluated for a head injury, has entered concussion protocol and is questionable to be ready for Week 1. If he isn't ready in time, the Bills will likely be forced to start fifth-round rookie Nathan Peterman.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories