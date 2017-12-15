Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Drawing Week 15 start

Bills head coach Sean McDermott relayed Friday that Taylor (knee) will start at quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Taylor was inactive for the Week 14 overtime win over the Colts, a game started by Nathan Peterman (who exited with a concussion) and finished by Joe Webb. The Bills' passing game has struggled to find consistency this season, but Taylor at least excels at avoiding turnovers and contributing with his rushing. His impact on the ground could be limited a bit more than normal coming off a knee injury, but Taylor's outlook in the passing game would be boosted by the presence of wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee), who is considered day-to-day but in line to practice Friday.