Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Draws start at QB on Sunday
Coach Sean McDermott relayed Friday that Taylor (knee) will start at QB for the Bills on Sunday against the Dolphins, the Buffalo News reports.
Taylor was inactive for last weekend's overtime win over the Colts, a game started by Nathan Peterman (who is still in the NFL's concussion protocol) and finished by Joe Webb. The Bills passing game has struggled to gain consistency this season, but Taylor can contribute some with his rushing, that is, if his knee issue doesn't impact his mobility too much this weekend. Taylor's Week 15 cause would be aided by the presence of wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee), who is considered day-to-day, but in line to practice Friday.
