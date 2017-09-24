Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Efficient Sunday

Taylor completed 20 of 26 passes for 213 yards in Buffalo's win over the Broncos on Sunday. He threw two touchdown passes and no interceptions while rushing for 13 yards, and was sacked four times.

That's about as much as you can expect for a fantasy QB playing against the Denver defense, especially once you consider the Buffalo offense didn't score a touchdown last week in Carolina. The Bills don't have enough weapons in the passing game to make Taylor a weekly threat for huge production, but he also doesn't get enough credit for his accuracy and turnover-free ways, while his yardage on the ground sometimes make up for his low passing yardage totals.