Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Exits Sunday's game late in fourth quarter

Taylor was able to walk off the field to the locker room under his own power after being knocked to the ground hard late in Sunday's 10-3 playoff loss to the Jaguars.

Taylor was replaced in the game by Nathan Peterman. Prior to his exit, Taylor had completed 17 of 37 passes for 134 yards, while adding seven carries for 27 yards.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories