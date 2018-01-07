Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Exits Sunday's game late in fourth quarter
Taylor was able to walk off the field to the locker room under his own power after being knocked to the ground hard late in Sunday's 10-3 playoff loss to the Jaguars.
Taylor was replaced in the game by Nathan Peterman. Prior to his exit, Taylor had completed 17 of 37 passes for 134 yards, while adding seven carries for 27 yards.
More News
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Passes team into postseason•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Apparent passing TD overturned•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Scores by land, air•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Drawing Week 15 start•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Likely but no lock for Week 15•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Puts forth full practice Wednesday•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...