Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Expects to be okay

Taylor (knee) told people close to him that he believes he avoided a major injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Albert Breer of The MMQB, Taylor initially got hurt on the first snap of Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Patriots, but he played through the injury until early in the fourth quarter, at which point he was carted off to the locker room. He was ineffective prior to the early exit, completing only nine of 18 passes for 65 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Taylor did add 32 yards on three carries, but he also took three sacks along the way. Nathan Peterman wasn't any better in mop-up duty, completing six of 15 passes for 50 yards and adding nine yards on one carry. With Taylor scheduled for further testing on his knee, Peterman could get the starting nod for a Week 14 home game against the Colts. Given the events of the past few weeks, the Bills might decide to go with the rookie even if Taylor's injury doesn't turn out to be serious.