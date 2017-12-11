Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Expects to return this week
Taylor (knee) said he will definitely return for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, while Bills head coach Sean McDermott said it's too early to make a declaration, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
While player and coach aren't quite in agreement, McDermott did say Taylor will be the starter whenever he's healthy enough to play. The Bills may be inclined to let Taylor play even if he isn't quite back to 100 percent, as backup quarterback Nathan Peterman had to be removed from Sunday's 13-7 win over the Colts after suffering a concussion. In the unlikely event neither Taylor nor Peterman is available, Joe Webb would get the start against Miami in Week 15.
More News
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...