Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Expects to return this week

Taylor (knee) said he will definitely return for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, while Bills head coach Sean McDermott said it's too early to make a declaration, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

While player and coach aren't quite in agreement, McDermott did say Taylor will be the starter whenever he's healthy enough to play. The Bills may be inclined to let Taylor play even if he isn't quite back to 100 percent, as backup quarterback Nathan Peterman had to be removed from Sunday's 13-7 win over the Colts after suffering a concussion. In the unlikely event neither Taylor nor Peterman is available, Joe Webb would get the start against Miami in Week 15.