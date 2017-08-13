Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Familiarity out the window
The Bills dealt Taylor's teammate Sammy Watkins to the Rams on Friday, but acquired veteran Jordan Matthews in a separate deal with the Eagles.
Taylor is an intriguing fantasy play because of his ability to pick up points on the run, plus he should be allowed to do more in Rick Dennison's new offense. However, a lot is being thrown at Taylor, who the Bills have yet to make a long-term commitment to. The best six wide receivers on the team are all brand new, with only Anquan Boldin having any familiarity at all with Taylor, and that's when Taylor was a backup to Joe Flacco in Baltimore. The Bills are clearly in rebuild mode, so Taylor better prove to be an asset quickly or the team could start taking a look at someone like Nathan Peterman if the playoffs get out of reach. Taylor still offers upside and is the clear-cut starter, but it would certainly help if he starts the season off strong and the Bills at least remain competitive.
