Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Generates over 300 yards total offense
Taylor completed 29 of 40 passes for 285 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Thursday's 34-21 loss to the Jets. He also rushed six times for 35 yards and a touchdown and fumbled twice, losing one.
Taylor's final line was a perfect illustration of how the same statistics can be considered ineffective from a real-world football perspective and a success from a fantasy point of view. The 28-year-old struggled to move the ball for the majority of the contest, as the Bills punted a total of six times, lost the ball on downs on another drive and also saw three more possessions end courtesy of lost fumbles. One of those miscues was committed by Taylor himself, as he lost the handle on the ball early in the fourth quarter at his own 17-yard line after getting sacked by Jordan Jenkins. The seven-year veteran did lead Buffalo to a pair of late fourth-quarter scores and pushed his passing yardage total to a season high in the process. Taylor also managed to throw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 3 with his late-game surge, as he hit Deonte Thompson from the 26 yards out with 4:10 remaining. By adding a one-yard scoring dive with 2:29 left, he managed his first three-touchdown effort of the season. Taylor will look to put together a more complete effort through all four quarters when the Bills do battle with the Saints in Week 10.
