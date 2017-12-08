Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Headed for game-time call

Taylor (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The final injury report was a mere formality, as head coach Sean McDermott already said Taylor would practice on a limited basis Friday and ultimately be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. start. Despite the highly favorable matchup, it will be tough to have faith in Taylor if he ends up playing, given that his mobility (which accounts for much of his value) almost certainly would be restricted. Rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman will get the start if Taylor doesn't play.